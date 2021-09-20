Cannon Valley Friends invite neighbors and visitors to celebrate International Day of Peace from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 outdoors at the Quaker meetinghouse, 512 Washington St., Northfield. Masks are encouraged.
Live acoustic music will be provided by Mike Braucher and Jake Morton. Guests can enjoy family-friendly activities along with lemonade and cookies, and compare ideas about peacemaking. The Northfield Human Rights Commission will share information about local peacebuilding work.
International Day of Peace is officially Sept. 21. The day was first celebrated in 1982, and represents the efforts of the United Nations and of individual peace-builders to create a more peaceful world.