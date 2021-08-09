To the editor:
Over the past months, I have walked around the Northfield community talking with residents about the Rebound/Schmidt/Stencil proposed development at Paulsen's Christmas Tree Farm. I have appreciated being able to speak with many in our community who have expressed a variety of concerns regarding this proposal.
Having the support of over 500 signers, I feel as though I have had the opportunity to gain some insight into the concerns the citizens of Northfield have regarding this proposal.
I believe local radio interviews, articles and letters to the editor have made this an important topic of interest as well as a concern. People expressed concerns about:
• What will happen to the rusty patch bumblebee that is currently on the endangered species list, and certain to be further endangered should this development proceed as planned
• The increased traffic that will add to an already over-used street that presents an ominous threat to safety of our children and their families
• Losing this valuable asset to a bulldozer, and a concern the city is not listening
In addition, there were many questions. What might be done to preserve the property? Countless people expressed the hope that all or at least a major part of the tree farm could remain a wooded nature area for the community to enjoy and remember, with fond memories the history of the Paulsen Tree Farm. Many expressed a need for housing. However, they hoped the housing might have a different focus than the one being recommend by R/S/S.
Many expressed a wish for housing that would take advantage of this unique parcel of land by offering affordable housing for all, so that they might experience the pride of home ownership, and gain equity in their home. Universal housing was encouraged including retirement one level homes, and the missing middle homes. All of these could be combined in pocket neighborhoods which would generate a sense of community within a wooded parkland. It can be done. Please don't let them tell you it's not possible.
This valuable piece of land could serve the entire community with educational programs, parkland, hiking and biking trails and affordable community housing. Time is running out! It is important for you to contact the city planners and council members, and let them know that this is our last chance to get this right.
Barb Howe
Northfield