The last 18 months have been a strain on most of us. Trying to keep up with the ebbs and flows of the COVD pandemic has been a constant challenge, as has been keeping up with the necessary changes in protocol recommendations. This has been stressful for many of us, but our educators, health care professionals, and first responders have been diligently serving us and our families the whole time, in a critically shifting environment.
During times like these (and, really, there have never before been times like these) it’s more important than ever to push the pause button, reflect on what we have to be grateful for and say thank you. An act of kindness can go a long way.
This Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. to dusk, we will have an opportunity to express gratitude, gather with friends and neighbors, and enjoy an evening with many of our first responders.
These dedicated, skilled, and compassionate professionals are there for us 24 hours a day 365 days a year, during holidays, when it’s below zero, during floods and tornadoes, and during pandemics. Many times when we need their services, it’s likely that we’re probably not having one of our better days, but they are there for us regardless. Many of these first responders have been serving our community for over 20 years.
The Thursday evening community event will include free food, music, games, raffle giveaways, fire extinguisher demos, auto extraction and a live burn at dusk on the Fifth Street bridge. This will be a great opportunity to talk with our first responders and check out fire safety vehicles, police squads, ambulances and more. There will also be food shelf donation collection boxes in Ames Park and at our Northfield Area Fire station to collect food items for our local food shelf.
Thursday’s Community Celebration Picnic/Northfield Area Fire Community Open House is part of National Fire Prevention Week. During the week our firefighters will be visiting our local elementary schools.
For all of our Northfield Area volunteer firefighters, Northfield and Dundas Police officers, Rice County Sheriff's deputies and Northfield Hospital EMS responders – thank you for serving our community!
And thank you to Central Farm Services, Hosanna, all of our first responders, the many volunteers and sponsors that are coming together to make this event for our community possible!