To the editor:

We, as members of local faith communities, condemn the violence that occurred at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. As members of a democracy, we affirm the value of the rule of law and a peaceful transfer of power as core to our democratic institutions, no matter our political affiliation. As people of faith, we affirm a way forward that shows love and compassion for our neighbors.

Clerks Pat Johnson, Cindy Robinson, Cannon Valley Friends Meeting

Pastor Pam Fickenscher, St. John's Lutheran Church

Pastor Drew Yackel, Urland Lutheran Church, ELCA

Rev. Clark Cary, ELCA

Rev. Rachel McIver Morey, Northfield United Methodist Church

Rev. Jonathan Davis, St. John's Lutheran

Rev. Carolyn Fure-Slocum

Susan Quinnell, Pastor of Congregational Care, Emmaus Church

Jean Vick, Cannon Valley Friends Meeting

Pastor Abe Johnson, Emmaus Church

Director of Lutheran Center, for Faith, Values, and Community St. Olaf College

Rev. Lauren Baske Davis, First United Church of Christ

Rev. Wendy Vander Hart, First United Church of Christ

Fr. Gregory Abbott, Church of St. Dominic

