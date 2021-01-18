To the editor:
We, as members of local faith communities, condemn the violence that occurred at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. As members of a democracy, we affirm the value of the rule of law and a peaceful transfer of power as core to our democratic institutions, no matter our political affiliation. As people of faith, we affirm a way forward that shows love and compassion for our neighbors.
Clerks Pat Johnson, Cindy Robinson, Cannon Valley Friends Meeting
Pastor Pam Fickenscher, St. John's Lutheran Church
Pastor Drew Yackel, Urland Lutheran Church, ELCA
Rev. Clark Cary, ELCA
Rev. Rachel McIver Morey, Northfield United Methodist Church
Rev. Jonathan Davis, St. John's Lutheran
Rev. Carolyn Fure-Slocum
Susan Quinnell, Pastor of Congregational Care, Emmaus Church
Jean Vick, Cannon Valley Friends Meeting
Pastor Abe Johnson, Emmaus Church
Director of Lutheran Center, for Faith, Values, and Community St. Olaf College
Rev. Lauren Baske Davis, First United Church of Christ
Rev. Wendy Vander Hart, First United Church of Christ
Fr. Gregory Abbott, Church of St. Dominic