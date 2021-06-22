This month’s column was inspired by the delicious fact that farmers markets and CSA farm shares are finally here and with that, perhaps a twinge of anxiety over what to do with all that kale, squash, rhubarb, or mystery produce. Some of us went all in on sourdough starters and farm-to-table cooking over the last year while others, well, we didn’t get past the freezer aisle.
Either way, no judgment at the library. A few fresh picks for foodies this month are “The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with Recipes)” by Kate Lebo, “Resetting the Table: Straight Talk about the Food we Grow and Eat,” “The Farmer’s Daughter Bakes,” and “Food Between Friends.” That last one is especially handy now that many of us can safely gather once again. Books are always in season and we offer either a U-Pick option, or home delivery if needed.
If browsing virtual stacks is your preference, visit Ebooks Minnesota on our e-Library and behold the bounty of inspiration for your summer kitchen and cookout adventures. Easily browsed by subject, Ebooks Minnesota has a little of everything, be it wild or epicurean, from “The Hunter’s Guide to Butchering, Smoking, and Curing Wild Game and Fish” to “Homemade Cheese” to “Experimental Homebrewing” if you’re feeling bold. Basics are covered too; “Salad Days,” a personal favorite, would be just the thing for mixing and dressing all those leaves in your farm shares. Move over to gardening books if growing your own is preferred. This collection is even mostly specific to our climate zone thanks to a wide selection penned by local authors. Not only is this digital collection free but all items on Ebooks Minnesota are always available, which means no waiting, and with no limits on how many you can borrow and no due dates, you can enjoy them as long as you like.
In May we celebrated Mental Health Awareness Month. This month we mark Pride Month, but we celebrate radical self acceptance all year long. I have always held the belief that if you don’t belong anywhere else, everyone belongs at the library. Celebrity John Cena, a fighter with a softer side, wants you to believe in yourself too and has a new book of affirmations with darling illustrations to help. Check out “Be a Work in Progress” for a pick-me-up.
And speaking of self acceptance, and fitness, “The Secrets to Superhuman Strength,” Alison Bechdel’s latest graphic novel memoir, just arrived. Bechdel’s writing is a treasure, as fans of “Fun Home” know. Her self-awareness and humor, abundant literary references, and witty illustration style make her books a joy to experience.
We thank everyone who came to Northfield’s first Pride in the Park celebration, and we’re excited to see you at our Books and Stars concerts in city parks all summer. Concerts begin June 16 and the entire schedule can be found on our website at mynpl.org.