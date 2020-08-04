It’s hard to know who at our house is more eager for schools to reopen: the kids or the parents.
Probably you feel the same about school or about someplace else that’s shut or just not the same.
This past week the governor’s office provided guidance on schooling in the fall that will be based on county-level COVID-19 metrics. This means the more we control the spread in our communities, the more likely students will be able to attend school in person, and the more likely our churches and community spaces can fully reopen.
In the last week I’ve gotten information from our colleges and our school district outlining the extensive work and studying that has gone into planning for scenarios for this fall. I couldn’t be more thankful for the level of care and thought that has gone into the plans at both of our colleges and the school district in order to continue to keep our community safe during the pandemic.
Face coverings have a significant role in all of those plans.
Over the past five months we’ve worked from home, grappled with e-learning for our children, and dealt with isolation and loneliness. We’ve missed milestones of all types: celebrations like graduation and birthday parties, as well as sadder occasions like funerals and goodbyes. We did all this together, with the hopes that our shared sacrifice would spare thousands more from illness and death.
We’ve done it knowing that it was the right thing to do. We’ve made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. But as we watch other communities deal with rising numbers, we know its threat is still very real.
Many local businesses have been deeply hurt by COVID-19, and cannot afford to shut their doors again. In addition, we face critical supply shortages globally. Stockpiles of ventilators, ICU beds and personal protective equipment (PPE) are limited, and community spread of COVID-19 can still threaten to overwhelm our health care system in Minnesota.
The toll of COVID-19 has been simply enormous. We have a surprisingly easy, powerful tool to help end that damage: wear a mask.
Bottom line? Wearing masks will help get our kids safely back to school, and help keep our businesses open. Regardless of how you feel about the mandate itself, temporarily wearing a mask is not difficult, and most certainly worth the goal of getting back to our lives.