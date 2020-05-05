To the editor:
Given the serious problems paying rents and mortgages COVID-19 has caused, it was good to see a House committee approve the sensible, $100 million rental and mortgage assistance package. State Rep. Todd Lippert has indicated his eagerness to vote for this at the request of landlords, renters and some holding mortgages.
I’m frustrated that the Senate committee keeps pushing for a far less adequate $30 million. Our Sen. Rich Draheim is on the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Finance committee. Now is not the time for shortcuts to addressing this crisis. With time running out, urge our senator and top legislators across the aisle to pass the needed and doable $100 million in rental and mortgage assistance.
Matthew Rohn
Northfield