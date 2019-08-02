To the editor:
Your new neighbor might be a nearly 500-acre complex with a race track, go-kart track, RV campground, event space for 5,000 people, and 300 condominiums located south of the Big Steer Flying J truck stop. Currently, Rice County is collecting public comments on the environmental impact of the Wolf Creek Autobahn project as it works its way through the approval process. The hearing on the environmental assessment worksheet is Thursday, and written comments are accepted through the 21st. The EAW includes studies by various consultants on noise, traffic, air and water among other topics.
The traffic study predicts gridlock at the County Road 1 and I-35 interchange. The study did not include Highway 19, which would be the logical exit for attendees from the Twin Cities area. If you are interested in traffic impacts on Highway 19, you may wish to ask the county (Environmental Services Department) to expand the scope of the traffic study.
The noise study fails to address noise generated by the entire complex and focuses only on software models for the race track. Although parameters such as car speed are not disclosed, the decibel levels generated for many scenarios exceed regulations even without including the go-kart track, internal traffic, RV Park and other noise. The race track will operate every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Although commercial development is inevitable along the freeway corridor, the proposed project is a potpourri of environmental insults that should not be sited in the midst of a long-established agricultural community. The EAW contains recommendations that the Rice County taxpayers spend millions of dollars in tax increment financing and road improvements (including I-35) for Wolf Creek Autobahn. Having lived on our farm for more than three decades, I am not in favor of paying more taxes to have the roar of race cars become the soundtrack of my life.
Rosalyn Pautzke
Northfield