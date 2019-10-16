To the editor:
I applaud City Manager Ben Martig highlighting the many ways the city of Northfield is fostering a healthy business climate (Northfield News, October 9, 2019, page 4A), but there is one area where the city is falling way short: broadband.
Broadband? Yes, that essential 21st century business resource. Between Charter Spectrum, CenturyLink and others, Northfield is well covered for broadband. But these providers rely on technology that is 50 to 100 years old to provide us with consumer-level broadband; we can stream Netflix just fine. But businesses need truly high-speed broadband provided only on fibre. Indeed, there are many other communities that have fibre, including our neighbor, Elko New Market, Grand Marais and Windom, to name a few.
Business-level broadband – providing gigabit speeds that facilitate the work of creative professionals, the analytical and medical work of scientists and doctors, and enabling many in the technical and support industries to work at home – is an essential part of many communities’ business retention and expansion strategies. Most community and economic development professionals will say that the vast majority of the business growth in a community comes from individuals already in that community. The existence of business-level broadband is a critical factor. The EDA’s goal of a “vibrant start-up community” will never happen without it.
If Northfield is serious about fostering a healthy business environment, then business-level broadband (fibre at gigabit speeds) is an essential element of that strategy. Indeed, developing an “internet strategy” is a part of the EDA’s work plan goals; to be completed by August 2018. It must be a higher-priority and be an integral part of the EDA’s business expansion, retention and recruitment efforts.
Almost 10 years ago I directed a University of Minnesota Extension program focused on expanding business use of the internet for the economic benefit of communities, and I continue to stress the importance of business-level broadband as a key element in the work I do with the Minnesota Design Team. I’ve seen the benefits, the vibrant growth, that a forward-looking, business enabling internet strategy can bring to a community.
Northfield has so much to offer, and so many possibilities await us in the future if we have high-speed broadband.
Hans Muessig
Northfield