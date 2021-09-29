To the editor:
Hopscotch is illegal in Northfield? Quick, send the police to Truman Park! Scofflaws have been at it again! If that sounds ridiculous, well, it is.
Given the ephemeral nature of chalk on pavement, it is equally absurd to include chalking in city ordinance 50-27, which prohibits defacing sidewalks. (See Northfield News, “Chalk It Up,” Sept. 22).
The ordinance should be rewritten to more narrowly define defacing, should exempt quick-fading media such as chalk, and most important, should be fairly enforced, instead of forbidding some groups and allowing others to use sidewalks as a messaging medium. If the Say Their Names group is not allowed to chalk their message on Bridge Square, why are race organizers permitted to paint directional signs on Northfield sidewalks?
As for the hopscotch grids in Truman Park, they have already faded to invisibility. Hope we’ll see new ones soon.
Anne Sovik
Northfield