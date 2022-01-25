...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Some improvement in wind chills are expected late this morning
and afternoon, but air temperatures will drop into the -20s
tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across much of
Minnesota, and as cold as 30s below in the metro and across
western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the
Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight
CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Fighting climate change will produce multiple benefits
I thank the Northfield City Council for its resolution on January 18 in support of a declaration of climate emergency. We had so many climate disasters in 2021; I am sick of it, and I am scared. But I am also hopeful, and amazed, when I see the research on the health benefits and other advantages of getting rid of fossil fuels. Burning fossil fuels creates air pollution, and air pollution harms people. From the front page of the January 20 Star Tribune: “16 cities declare crisis on climate.” Northfield is one of those cities. On page 2: “Health risks to children rise with heat extremes.” Those who most deserve our protection are most vulnerable to climate change and air pollution. Much research shows that exposure to excessive heat and air pollution during pregnancy is associated with poorer birth outcomes and lower birth weight. Of course, adults also will benefit from cleaner air, with fewer work days lost to illness, and fewer premature deaths.
Reducing use of fossil fuels will produce economic benefits. Recent research from Duke and Columbia Universities and NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies predicts that reducing U.S. emissions consistent with limiting global warming to 2 degrees C. will save $6 billion in health benefits per year in Minnesota by 2030. That’s nothing to sneeze at. When you get depressed by news of climate change, look at those benefits, and work to make a difference. That’s my plan. We need to work on this in our city, in our state, and in our nation.
What can you do to stop climate change? Talk about it. Join something. I suggest checking out Citizens’ Climate Lobby (ccl.org), but there are other good organizations.
And demand action from your elected officials. It’s easy to email them: cclusa.org/action