To Editor:

I thank the Northfield City Council for its resolution on January 18 in support of a declaration of climate emergency. We had so many climate disasters in 2021; I am sick of it, and I am scared. But I am also hopeful, and amazed, when I see the research on the health benefits and other advantages of getting rid of fossil fuels. Burning fossil fuels creates air pollution, and air pollution harms people. From the front page of the January 20 Star Tribune: “16 cities declare crisis on climate.” Northfield is one of those cities. On page 2: “Health risks to children rise with heat extremes.” Those who most deserve our protection are most vulnerable to climate change and air pollution. Much research shows that exposure to excessive heat and air pollution during pregnancy is associated with poorer birth outcomes and lower birth weight. Of course, adults also will benefit from cleaner air, with fewer work days lost to illness, and fewer premature deaths.

Reducing use of fossil fuels will produce economic benefits. Recent research from Duke and Columbia Universities and NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies predicts that reducing U.S. emissions consistent with limiting global warming to 2 degrees C. will save $6 billion in health benefits per year in Minnesota by 2030. That’s nothing to sneeze at. When you get depressed by news of climate change, look at those benefits, and work to make a difference. That’s my plan. We need to work on this in our city, in our state, and in our nation.

What can you do to stop climate change? Talk about it. Join something. I suggest checking out Citizens’ Climate Lobby (ccl.org), but there are other good organizations.

And demand action from your elected officials. It’s easy to email them: cclusa.org/action

Janet Petri

Northfield

