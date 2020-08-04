The last 12 months have been eventful for Bridgewater Township.
In September 2019, the township and Northfield agreed to extend the existing annexation agreement for three years and developed a new annexation agreement during that time, and the township agreed to not apply for incorporation during that period. This followed considerable work on the part of the township on determining the feasibility of incorporation as a means of dealing with a number of issues.
In November, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture awarded a $49,000 grant to Bridgewater, Northfield, Greenvale and Waterford townships for a wild parsnip eradication project. This followed a $15,000 grant the previous year to Bridgewater and Northfield townships. The project has had good results.
In March at the annual meeting, township residents approved changing the number of supervisors on the town board from three to supervisors. A special election was held in May, and Thomas Hart and Tracy Jonkman were elected to the new positions.
On July 4, Gary Ebling, a longtime supervisor, died in an accident.
On July 15, the board appointed Andy Ebling to the open position, the last development of the eventful 12 months which ended in an unfortunate manner.