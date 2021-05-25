To the editor:
Randomized controlled trials are the standard that pharmaceutical companies must meet for proving the efficacy and safety of an experimental drug.
Controlled — meaning there is a control group and an experimental group. The experimental groups, in the case of the warp speed vaccines, were injected with a COVID vaccination and the control groups with a placebo.
The control groups were to have been retained for two years so that the effects of the vaccine could be compared over the long term.
The pharmaceutical companies were given EUA (emergency use authorization) by the Food and Drug Administration after a trial period of only a few months.
But now, Moderna and Pfizer representatives announced to a FDA advisory panel that they plan to offer their vaccines to trial participants who had received the placebo. And the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization are all onboard with this plan.
So now there will be no data from control groups to determine whether the vaccines work in the long term and/or what their side effects are. That means if there are adverse reactions from here on out, there will be no way to determine if they are caused by the vaccines or not. Given that there are already many adverse reactions reported on the CDC website, and no way of knowing the longer-term consequences of these experimental vaccines, I have grave concerns.
I expect scientific protocols to be rigorously followed, especially when there is so much at stake.
Rose Ann Steenhoek
Northfield