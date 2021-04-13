To the editor:
It might seem trivial and maybe even silly to try to save the habitat of a bumble bee considering all of the larger issues swirling around us which need our time and energy. But, I must remind you that pollinators are the key to our lives and our food, without them we would perish.
The Paulson property is most likely a habitat for the federally protected, endangered and nearly extinct species of bumble bee (the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee) and it also might house protected wetlands. An environmental assessment is required before any development can proceed. This assessment might reveal that much of the property can be developed without any harm or that specific mitigation must be done before proceeding with the development. Since the Paulson property is the last woodland area within the city and has traditionally been zoned as agricultural land, great care should be taken when developing this parcel of land. It’s been home to plants, flowers, trees and many other creatures for decades. Northfield SHED is advocating for a thoughtful process in terms of including green space, park space, protecting the habitat of the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee and the possible wetlands.
That doesn’t mean that there can be no development, it might mean that the proposed development footprint may need to be decreased in size and scope so its environmental impact isn’t so stark. Once the bulldozers begin their work, there is no turning back and precious resources will be lost forever.
Let’s not let that happen.
Kathy Schuurman, president Northfield for Sustainable Housing, Environments and Developments (Northfield SHED)
Northfield