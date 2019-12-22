It seems as if we just wrapped up the Thanksgiving holiday and soon we will be celebrating another special holiday.
Let’s stop and think about Thanksgiving for a moment. Did you stop to think what you’re thankful for or did you just do the same old thing and see how much food you can get on your plate and settle in for some football with the rellys or some special time with friends and family you might not see every day? Let’s reflect for a moment.
What do you have to be thankful for? Better yet, what should you be thankful for?
Be thankful that you have family to celebrate with you. So many times we take our loved ones for granted and life just goes on auto-pilot. They pick up after you, they cook for you and they provide a safe place for you. So give them a hug, tell them you love them and appreciate them. Some people have family members that they don’t feel safe around. Some are victims of domestic or sexual abuse. Sometimes the only thing they have to be thankful for is when the hitting stops, they pass out or go to bed or they say sorry and that they won’t do it again.
I’m thankful places like the HOPE Center and Ruth’s House of Hope, which provide a safe place for those that are abused. They provide hope for victims that their lives can be different. That good things can happen and that not all people want to hurt you. Thank you for being there.
I’m thankful for our emergency responders (firefighters, medics and law enforcement), who are there on nights, weekends and holidays for those in need. To keep us safe when we encounter trouble. Whether it’s a crash on the roadway, sick at home, slip on the sidewalk or for a fire in our kitchen. Or maybe it’s someone that has lost hope and feels that maybe life isn’t worth anything anymore and they have given up on themselves. Thank you to the correctional officers that work behind the scenes, behind closed doors to keep not only us safe but those incarcerated safe and cared for. Thank you for being there for those in need.
Let’s not forget the medical professionals (doctors, nurses, PAs, NPs and techs) that are working to help us recover from sickness or injury or heal our wounded body, both physically and emotionally. They staff the hospitals all hours of the day and night and are working on holidays too. Thank you for helping us feel better and cure our aches, pains and ailments.
I’m thankful to the highway and maintenance workers that clear our roads to get us to where we need to go. Like so many things in life, we can’t predict when the bad weather will come. It doesn’t always come at the most convenient times. Don’t forget the utility workers that keep the lights on and the house warm when the winds are howling and ice builds up. Thank you for all you do.
I’m thankful for the tow truck operators and mechanics that help us out when things are going right. Whether someone slid into the ditch, crashed into something or the car breaks down. Thanks for being there to get us back on the road to our destination.
I’m thankful for educators that help mold our children, both young and old, into great people. Times are changing, professions are changing and the future is right around the corner. Let’s not forget our counselors, therapists and social workers. Your work is not glamorous but is needed for those struggling with mental illnesses and chemical dependency. Thanks for being there.
I’m thankful for our churches, synagogues and our mosques. Thanks for the church leaders that teach us about the importance of faith, who share their wisdom, their stories and their struggles. They are here to mentor us, no matter our skin color, our gender or our status. They bring hope, healing and happiness. May God continue to bless you all and thank you.
Finally, I’m thankful to all those that serve our country in the military. Here or abroad. Thanks for the freedom you provide. The feeling of security you provide. Thank you for the families that support you back home and keep things going while you serve. Freedom is definitely not free.
So let me sum it up for you. Life just doesn’t just happen. We can choose the roads we travel, the professions that we follow and the friends we have. Be a role model instead of a rebel. Be thankful and be grateful. Do good in your home, in our community and in our state. Don’t take things for granted either. Give thanks and give back to those in need.
Have a safe and happy holiday season and remember to be thankful for all that we have!!!