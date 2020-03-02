To the editor:
Why is Amy Klobuchar running for president?
During Amy Klobuchar's long stay at the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, scandals abounded and situations cried out for reform. None of the participants in the joint gang task force crimes were prosecuted, the only individual prosecuted in the so-called "Good Guys" Prostitution Ring was its organizer — a long-time employee of the Hennepin County Attorney's office, and that individual got at home detention with work release — none of the "johns" were prosecuted, or even publicly named. Hennepin County public defenders are still underpaid and overworked and citizens are still being held in jail for unpaid parking tickets. When Hennepin County Judge Jack Nordby followed the U.S. Constitution and consistently gave affordable bail — he reasoned unaffordable bail is a denial of the constitutional right to bail — the Hennepin County Attorney's Office would remove him from those cases.
Amy Klobuchar did not prosecute the Minneapolis policeman who shot and killed citizens, avoiding blame by turning the prosecution over to a grand jury, where she presented the only evidence, and later claimed it was out of her hands because the grand jury failed to return an indictment.
These scandals were all reported in the public press, yet Amy Klobuchar is somehow running for president.
Chester C. Graham
Northfield