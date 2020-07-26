Letter to the editor:
Jon Olson, is a candidate for MN Senate District 20, and I applaud his views on the Supreme Courts’ recent decision granting the nearly 653,000 people in the Deferred Action for Arrivals program (DACA) the right to stay in America and blocking the Trump Administration’s determination to deport them.
DACA folks are brought to the USA by undocumented parents, who come here to work and are subsequently deported without their children. For most, America is the only country they have ever known.
Jon Olson said, “Minnesota is a better place because of the immigrants who have chosen to come to our state.”
As a 30-year-resident of Northfield, I am relieved for these individuals and I could not agree more with Jon Olson.
Terry Rogers
Northfield