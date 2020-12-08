To the editor:
You asked for our input in the Dec. 2 edition, so I offer it to you, the council and the city.
We are still the same people as before the election; we live, work, and play as we did before. So, why do we appear so divided? Are there issues in which the majority “we” and the minority “we” are united into a common “we”? On the national level, that question seems nearly impossible to answer.
But, what about the local level? How are we united? As the unofficial mayor of 1/3 of the population who voted for me, I invite the council and majority we to join me in getting rid of three divisions that fail to unite us.
First, and most basic, we should honor and respect our founding document — the charter. We only have one document. Councilors, you swear an oath of allegiance to the state and federal constitutions. Why not swear allegiance to the Charter also? Stop fighting the unity that binds us together.
Second, we includes all of the larger community, including the townships who address their envelopes as “Northfield.” If we are a people of equality, then, let’s acknowledge the equality of our neighbors, and the land they sit upon. The council has signed on to a “land acknowledgement statement” that we sit on Native American land. How about the same for all of the townships? It would be an act of equality; an act of we.
Third, we all agree that our money should be spent wisely. we all agree that we need core services, like water, fire, sewage, and police. we all know that we will have less money because of the pandemic. Let’s be honest; local taxes which are growing at three or four times the rate of inflation are not sustainable. Taxes are by far the biggest concern of the minority we. Control taxes; be a councilor of the we.
Councilors — you can’t represent the we without representing us — the minority. We aren’t asking much — swear to the Charter, treat our neighbors as equals and control taxes.
David Ludescher
Northfield
Editor’s note: This letter was initially addressed to Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell