Despite the numerous challenges facing our community today, downtown Northfield remains a bedrock on which to build our collective future.
I believe — thanks to the ongoing efforts of many people to buy, invest and donate locally — we are as well-positioned as any community to weather this storm and come out stronger on the other side.
Northfield Downtown Development Corp. is proud to play a role in this civic symphony, having worked tirelessly for 20 years to promote and improve the downtown district. In 2018, it officially became a designated organization through Main Street America, and this year it achieved full accreditation, the highest recognition available.
This achievement is due in no small part to countless volunteer hours and persistent organizational focus over the years. It now gives the NDDC, and the Northfield community in general, more visibility and access to resources that we wouldn’t have otherwise, which are, of course, needed now more than ever.
NDDC’s national accreditation follows, in part, several other recent successes. We’ve implemented the Artists on Main Street program, which provides grants to artists for creative placemaking projects, funded through the Bush Foundation and Springboard for the Arts. In 2019 we supported a diverse range of projects including sculpture (remember “Selfie Shark”?), music, spoken word, and more We also, alongside the city’s Arts and Culture Commission, received a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council to install a sculpture, titled “Threshold,” at the west entrance to the Riverwalk, creating a significant visual improvement to an underutilized area.
We have also deepened our partnerships with other state-level organizations. Thanks to grants provided by Rethos (which administers the Minnesota Main Street program), the NDDC designed colorful new banners that welcome visitors to downtown Northfield. With these same funds we also purchased an attractive new bench to be placed along the Riverwalk, near Threshold. And our collaboration with University of Minnesota Extension allowed us to be a pilot community for their business succession planning course, which four local businesses completed as they think about transitioning to the next phase of their careers and lives.
I don’t intend to paint too rosy a picture, but as we all move forward into an uncertain future, it will be critical to remain focused on what we have and can still accomplish. I hope you will join us in supporting downtown Northfield, and the businesses that make it great, in any way you can.