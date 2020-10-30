To the editor:
From the fields of rural Minnesota to the urban core, we know we are all connected and thrive when we uplift and share in each other's success. Together, we can build a Minnesota where we help each other thrive, not just survive, because we understand that there’s enough for everyone. The sense of well-being should not be a luxury afforded to a few, but for each and every one of us living in this state — no exceptions. The first step toward moving this vision into reality starts with making sure every vote in this election is counted.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this election is like none other before. To protect our health and ensure our votes are counted, over one- third of all Minnesotans voted early, in person or by mail. Luckily, Minnesota has a long and proud tradition of integrity in protecting the right of each citizen to participate in our democracy. While our dedicated election officials will take longer to count the thousands of absentee ballots Minnesotans have chosen to cast, no one should doubt that the process will be fair and complete.
I trust our election officials and know that my vote will be counted, even if not right away. It is critical to our democracy that our voices be heard through exercising our right to vote, regardless of how that’s done. Remember that a longer wait to know the results means our democracy is working and every vote is being counted. You can stay up to date on the most accurate election information at the Minnesota secretary of state website — mnvotes.org.
Davin Sokup
Northfield