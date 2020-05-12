To the editor:
On Tuesday May 5, Gov. Time Walz announced that Minnesota’s state budget no longer has a surplus. Republican legislators have responded with messages of austerity and cuts. But as Gov. Walz himself has said, making cuts is the worst thing we could do right now.
I see this firsthand in my work as a social worker. Many of the families I work with are burdened with worry every day about their housing, their children’s education, food and health. Making cuts now would be rubbing salt in the wound. During this vulnerable time, we need our healthcare, education and social service systems more than ever.
As Paul Wellstone said, “We all do better when we all do better;” if we don’t take care of everyone, the whole state will suffer.
Lisa Sexton
Northfield