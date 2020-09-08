To the editor:
The Association for Government Accountability holds Mayor Rhonda Pownell responsible for spiraling waste of taxpayer money. With the state plunging into a steep deficit due to the pandemic, Northfield too will face an economic follow-on crisis, but the mayor blithely goes on a binge planting trees and flowers.
AGA is a grass roots civic organization seeking to help all the citizens, not just the millionaires. AGA supports progressive taxes, not regressive taxes that most hit the poor.
Starting with the biggest hole in Northfield's yawning deficit hole, the replacement of the city's biodigester that burned up in May 2018, is estimated by AGA to cost $12 million. The city's insurer, LMCIT, may not pay this bill due to allegations pending before the insurer that Northfield employee negligence caused the fire and other catastrophes at the plant.
The roundabout at Jefferson Parkway was planned for $1.7 million. Now with four tunnels in place, the cost has escalated to $5.3 million as reported by Northfield News. To help pay this bill the City Council has put a surcharge of over $1 million on city water users, the most regressive possible tax.
In the name of "affordable housing," the council has given Brett Reese and his partners about $3 million, including a 20-year-property tax holiday. In return just eight of the 79 Fifth Street Lofts will get a limited rent break to make them "more affordable." AGA, in contrast, applauds CAC's 17 units under construction with very significant rent cuts supported by charitable contributions and other sources.
Add it all up and AGA finds that the city of Northfield is almost out of financial reserves, that have been depleted almost to zero. Housing in Northfield becomes steadily less affordable as city property taxes rise every year. Little things add up. Mayor Pownell is happy to spend $200,000 for "specimen trees" in Central Park and the adjacent street projects, work that Knecht's Nursery bid $72,000 to do. Now the mayor wants $85,000 annually for a horticulturist to tend $10,000 more spent on native plants.
Where will this all end? AGA proposes that Northfield voters assert themselves in November and vote for fiscal sanity.
Doug Jones, AGA volunteer
Northfield