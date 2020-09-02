To the editor:
Leadership from the Oval Office during COVID-19 has been confused, unscientific and often just absent. Come November we’ll be able to say to the current occupant, “You’re fired!” This moment can’t come too soon.
Let’s also consider making a change in the State Senate where the Republican leadership is also taking us down a rabbit hole. Rich Draheim, the first-term incumbent for our district, SD20, surely knows the score on COVID-19. But in his four years in the State Senate, Draheim, a partisan follower, has voted with the Republican leadership 98% of the time. Most recently, Draheim’s party, to gain political leverage over Gov. Walz, has again blocked a much-needed legislation that would help rebuild infrastructure, deal with COVID-19, and add jobs during our economic crisis. This is not leadership committed to serving the common good.
We may also question whether Mr. Draheim, who barely lives inside Senate District 20, can effectively represent us. A real-estate salesman from Mankato, Draheim’s interests appear to lie in that neck-of-the-woods rather than in SD20. In 2020 he has served on four important committees and signed on to 24 different bills. Most of those bills failed, stalled in committee, were tabled, referred, or postponed (Ballotpedia). This seems a meager result.
Electing Jon Olson to represent SD20 this November will help the Senate and House to move forward together with legislation to diminish the impact of COVID-19, pass the bonding bill, move clean energy legislation, and address public safety. Let’s do it!
David Sudermann
Northfield
This letter is a paid political endorsement.