To the editor:
Did you know that Northfield Public Schools partners with an early literacy program called Minnesota Reading Corps? This program helps our students get ready for kindergarten and become successful readers by the end of third grade.
To help our students succeed, we’re looking for four to six tutors for the 2020-21 school year to serve pre-kindergarten and kindergarten-third grade students. You may be wondering if you can really make a difference — you can. We know firsthand that Reading Corps conclusively improves early reading skills for students performing below grade level.
Reading Corps tutors support teachers by providing daily practice to students who need a boost. Interventions include targeted phonemic awareness, phonics and reading fluency practice. Students are monitored weekly to check their growth over time. Trained coaches meet regularly with tutors to discuss student progress and offer additional support.
Reading Corps tutors are AmeriCorps members who are provided with ongoing training and support for the entire school year. In return, they receive a number of perks including a stipend every two weeks, up to an additional $4,336.50 for college tuition or student loans, and an incredible sense of satisfaction. Many tutors also qualify for individual health insurance and childcare assistance at no cost to them. Tutors come from a variety of backgrounds — recent high school or college graduates, parents, retirees and veterans. What they have in common is a desire to help children succeed.
For the past 15 years, Minnesota Reading Corps has had a successful track record of bringing kids up to reading level by the end of third grade. We have witnessed the difference our Northfield Reading Corps tutors make for Northfield kids. We encourage anyone who enjoys working with children to consider becoming a tutor at one of our local schools.
We are currently recruiting tutors to begin in August, and you can learn more by emailing Laura at laura@northfieldhci.org or by visiting readingandmath.net.
Northfield Reading Corps Team