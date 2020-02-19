To the editor:
Are you worried about the state of democracy? Are you concerned that we give too much to the rich? Are you upset that pork-barrel projects pass while infrastructure crumbles? Lastly, would you like our leaders to tell us the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth? Like me, did you answer, "Yes, yes, yes and yes?" If so, is this the current state of our nation? Our state? Our city?
What about democracy? We Northfielders voted down a sales tax 15 months ago. So, why is the council asking the state Legislature to allow it to be on the ballot in 2020? Why did the council spend $32,000 to conduct a poll on the very same issues we voted down?
Do we give too much to the rich? If yes, then why are we giving away tax dollars for both a high-end hotel and a high-end apartment building? Why do the poor and middle class have to pay their full taxes for decades, while new (corporate) taxpayers get a free tax ride for decades?
Do you prefer pork-barrel projects or solid infrastructure? Should we spend $4.7 million for a roundabout or $4.7 million on a septic system (that has had recent multiple failures)? Should we spend $26 million on a new ice arena (for a select few, a project that would will only add to climate change) or $13 million to equip all of our buildings with energy efficiencies, upgrade parks, fix all of our potholes and streets, and still have $13 million left over?
In a recent guest column, the mayor invited us to her State of the City address next month. If her guest column is to be believed, she will play some music, give out some awards, and read excerpts from fifth-graders on being mayor for a day. I agree that we need to have some fun and unity.
But, for the other 365 days, can we have people, a council and a city that focuses upon democracy, helping the poor, improving infrastructure, and always telling the whole truth?
My answer is still the same - "Yes, yes, yes and yes."
David L. Ludescher
Northfield