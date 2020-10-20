To the editor:
We need some fresh voices on the school board. The true key stakeholders in any district are the parents that have kids currently in the school system. The presence of younger, actively involved parents on the board sets a vibrant tone and spirited environment of fundamental leadership to our emerging generation of new leaders. Our students in Northfield are well educated, creative young people that should have leadership they can relate to and do not have a political agenda.
Robert Coleman is just such an individual. I have worked with him on the Community Education Advisory Council for a couple of years now and am very impressed. I have been on a myriad of boards over the last 20 years and Robert is one of the best listeners I have ever worked with.
Robert collaborates well with others and is always very respectful of other board members and Superintendent Hillmann. Robert has prior business experience; he knows how to handle finances and budgets and will be steadfast in regularly monitoring the fiscal health of the district. Robert is very involved in the school system, has unparalleled passion, and truly believes our level of education here is a primary driver of what makes Northfield a great place to raise a family. Robert has two young children and is someone that will be involved and have a vision for the district for the next 5-10 years.
Please vote for Robert on Nov. 3.
Dale Gehring
Northfield
This letter is a paid political endorsement.