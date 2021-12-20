To the editor:
Another school shooting! On the eve of December, the month when twenty elementary school children were murdered (along with six adults trying to protect them) by a mentally ill kid who shouldn't have been able to purchase the military style assault weapon he use to carry out this evil act.
This time in Michigan, where I'm certain that people cherish their children as much as those in Connecticut do. What about you? Do you value the lives of your children and grandchildren as much as those who claim the second amendment, to justify their distorted idea of freedom?
We need stronger public safety (gun) laws to keep firearms out of the hands of those who should not have them, No right is unlimited. States can make laws for public safety without violating anyone's second amendment rights, it's time for citizens to demand this of out lawmakers if we wish to live a moral and civilized country.
Jon P Frasz
Northfield