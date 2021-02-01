To the editor:
I am concerned about the future my generation is leaving behind. Our family moved to Northfield in 2004. In the short time we have lived here, I have seen too many major floods in our new hometown. Over multiple years, friends and relatives in Colorado and California have had their homes and livelihood threatened by wildfires. Friends in Florida and New York have been threatened by major storms. Worldwide, the storms are increasing in intensity – wildfires in Australia, melting permafrost in Siberia, loss of sea ice in the Arctic; the list goes on. Natural disasters have nearly doubled in the past 20 years.
Our planet is warming, and the environmental and economic costs are devastating and getting worse. This is not the planet we should leave our kids.
So, what can we do? In Minnesota, transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas pollution; 70% of emissions come from passenger cars and trucks.
The Walz Administration has proposed aligning Minnesota's standards with those used by 14 states across the country. Clean Cars Minnesota has two goals, first is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the second is to provide Minnesotans with more choices when purchasing cleaner hybrid and electric vehicles (EV). Currently, many new EV and hybrid vehicles are not available in Minnesota as they are only going to the 14 states that adhere to the Clean Car standards. Clean Cars Minnesota is a practical strategy as it will give us more choices, not less. It does not apply to off-road or heavy-duty vehicles or equipment like farm equipment or semi-trucks, does not apply to existing vehicles or used vehicles for sale, does not require emissions testing, and does not require anyone to purchase an EV.
Minnesota is poised to pass Clean Cars Minnesota, a standard that would reduce climate change-causing air pollution and increase customer choices. But to make this happen, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) needs comments of support from you and from as many Minnesotans as possible by March 15, 2021. To learn more and let your voice be heard, go to minnesotansforcleancars.com.
My parent’s generation is known as the Greatest Generation for the way they came together to fight the Great Depression and World War II. Their efforts left us a better world. Will we come together to leave a better world for our children?
Bob Haider
Northfield