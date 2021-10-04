To the editor:
It can be done "revenue neutral" by returning the fees charged at the source of coal, oil and natural gas production to all US Citizens in the form of a direct deposit monthly dividend or rebate, as Citizen Climate Lobby proposes (HR 2307). Most economists agree this is the fastest and most effective way to reduce carbon emissions and avoid the worst of the cataclysmic consequences of climate change we are witnessing daily. Your representatives in congress will need your support on this, as the opposition will certainly try to frame it (falsely!) as another tax on the middle class. Write today and tell them you support putting a price on carbon. We've pushed this problem down the road for far too long! Time for tough action!
Christopher Ennis
Northfield