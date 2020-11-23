As we approach Thanksgiving, we at Northfield Promise are more grateful than ever to our volunteers, partners, and funders for supporting our work to help all of Northfield’s children thrive, from cradle to career. Despite ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to connect resources, programs and community members to collaborate toward 10 benchmarks — academic, social, and emotional — throughout each child’s life. We believe that when our institutions work toward these shared benchmarks, we improve our community for everyone.
The Northfield Promise 2020 Report to the Community arrived in your mailbox last week. Please note: The annual report looks a little different this year; testing scores and data we typically include were unavailable because of COVID-19.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with Northfield Promise — a supported initiative of Healthy Community Initiative (HCI) — as well as for those of you who know us well, here are some highlights of our recent program and initiative successes:
• Early Childhood: Last year, bilingual early childhood navigators worked with 155 children ages 0-5 (providing more than 700 contacts); 79% of these children completed their early childhood screenings. Navigators also enrolled 75 children in high-quality preschool or early learning programs.
• Elementary: Through the “Move 5 Kids” initiative, 166 students in grades 1-3 who were at risk of not being proficient in reading at the start of the 2019-20 school year met their reading growth goals, and 90 moved up at least a full grade level in reading.
• Middle/High School: Tacking Obstacles and Raising College Hopes (TORCH) staff provided 16,166 individual advising and/or tutoring sessions last year to students in grades 6-12 who are low-income, students of color, and/or potential first-generation college attendees. All 35 TORCH seniors graduated on time.
• Post-High School: This fall, 60 students are taking classes through the Northfield Community College Collaborative (NCCC), which allows those with a high school diploma or GED to earn a two-year associate’s degree or to complete general college classes entirely in Northfield. Of those 60 students, 46 are enrolled in Riverland Community College courses that the NCCC hosts, and an additional 14 NCCC students are taking classes at seven other colleges. In total, the NCCC supported students taking 97 different courses this fall semester.
When schools transitioned to distance learning last spring, Northfield Promise partners and staff stepped into action to help ensure that all children had access to food, school supplies, and the internet. Those efforts will continue this fall and winter as we continue to collectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northfield Promise is a community effort, and to achieve our ambitious goals — especially during these challenging times — we welcome and encourage your involvement. To find out more about how you can support local youth, visit northfieldpromise.org/support.