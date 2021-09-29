To the editor:
When readers write letters to the Northfield News to discuss affordable housing, they seem naturally to imply home prices and rents less than the going market values.
When the city grants a 20-year property tax break, most people assume the city is using taxes from the general fund to subsidize “affordable housing,” and that all the people will be subsidizing some needy people.
But shockingly, Reese-Stencil-Schmidt are asking for $6 million TIF for their hundred housing units on Lincoln, which contrasts with the $3 million TIF on their 89-unit Fifth Street Lofts. Why? Because they will also be indirectly subsidizing $600,000 houses.
The second major point is that the developers are not subsidizing any housing costs.
The developers get all the subsidy from the 20-year property tax holiday. All they have to do is find renters for 40% of their units whose incomes are 60% or less than the median income in the area. The rentals could all be studios or one-bedroom efficiencies, rented to single people, who do not have a lot of income (new to town?), but have plenty of wealth.
Understanding all the zoning changes and financial dealings is difficult if the city council will not explain it in plain English and plain Spanish. But private attorney Hood, euphemistically called “city attorney Hood,” has advised Northfield City Council members that they are ethically bound not to talk to their own constituents about the project.
So at a time when the councilors should be explaining “affordable housing”, attorney Hood, using Northfield tax dollars, is intimidating them not to talk to their own constituents.
Is this democracy?
Doug Jones
Nerstrand