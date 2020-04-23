To the editor:
As stimulus checks have started to arrive in our bank accounts and mailboxes, I have a confession to make.
When I heard about the potential of a stimulus check coming my way, I started seeing dollar signs and hearing the nostalgic “cha-ching” of a cash register. That familiar thirst for more — more stuff, more distraction, more status — rose up in me as I started to imagine how I could spend this injection of income. This was a sign pointing to one clear conclusion — I don’t need this money.
I am fortunate enough to not need this money to cover my immediate bills or potential needs in the near future. Therefore, I went into full-on consumer mode — looking at all the gadgets and toys I could purchase online.
I am not proud of this.
I realize that spending this money on unnecessary items is not a bad thing. These checks are meant to stimulate the economy. Therefore, I am helping my neighbor when I purchase something from businesses.
But then I hear that one in five Minnesotans is out of work. I hear that our local Community Action Center needs more than $250,000 to cover anticipated housing needs for our neighbors right here in Northfield and Rice County. I hear that Laura Baker Services, caring for some of the most vulnerable adults in our community, is not considered as “health care”, leaving them with the burden of additional costs, with no changes in their revenue sources.
Most Americans will receive the same amount of money. However, the need for this check is not nearly the same per person.
If you need this stimulus money to cover your day-to-day needs, take good care of yourself and put it toward those needs for you and your family.
If your day-to-day needs are met, but you do not have any safety net, consider giving just 10% of this stimulus money to one of our local non-profits.
If you are feeling financially secure, consider giving 50% to one of our local non-profits, and then support local businesses that you would otherwise be frequenting.
The needs across our community are great and are not evenly distributed. Join me in letting the feeling of joy and generosity grow larger and louder inside of you, over and against the voice that whispers, “More, more, more.”
The Rev. Jonathan S. Davis
St. John’s Lutheran Church