To the editor:
As this bizarre year fades away, I want to thank the city of Northfield for our park system. So many families enjoyed time outdoors, and perhaps engaged more fully with the natural world. I hope that pattern continues after we get "back to normal."
And I am profoundly grateful to Teresa Jensen, the staff, and the Friends of the Library for making the library accessible during this pandemic. I have been edified and entertained by the many volumes I have borrowed.
Parks and libraries are a great community investment, and have meant so much to us in these challenging times.
Janet Mitchell
Northfield