In just a few weeks, Northfield will be celebrating the Defeat of Jesse James Days on Sept. 4-8. This year will be the 143rd anniversary of the attempted robbery by the James-Younger gang on the First National Bank. The events are many, with something for every age and interest, and we want to invite you to join us when history comes alive in Northfield! The solemn Joseph Lee Heywood graveside memorial service at noon Sept. 4 is the official kickoff to the festival. This event is a great reminder of what happened that fateful day and why we hold this celebration each year. We take this time to remember Heywood, the acting bank teller, who died because he refused to open the bank vault. There were many heroes that day, and we celebrate those ordinary townspeople who came together with extraordinary courage. That evening we will honor Clancy Dokmo at the Joseph Lee Heywood Distinguished Service Award Banquet where we recognize a Northfield citizen who exemplifies a dedication to public service. The weekend continues with eight bank raid re-enactments, bands and beverages at the Entertainment Center, food booths, a carnival, bingo, pedal tractor pull, display of local motorsport racing teams, three PRCA rodeo performances, soapbox car racing, bike ride, car show, 15K/5K run/walk, antique tractor and truck pull, bouncy horse race, kiddie parade, cornhole tournament, golf tournament, horseshoe hunt, Northfield Arts Guild theater performance, vintage baseball, craft show, market bazaar, fine arts fair, beard contest, rescue squad duck race and museum tours. The events culminate Sunday with the Grand Parade.
The Defeat of Jesse James Days (DJJD) committee is responsible for the organizing and financial needs required to produce the annual festival. The DJJD committee is a non-profit organization who depends solely on individual and private donations. At its core, DJJD is all about honoring the townspeople that were involved in defending the First National Bank of Northfield from the infamous James-Younger Gang. At its heart, DJJD is a “community” celebration in every sense of the word. Many local non-profit organizations are recruited each year by the DJJD committee to provide services throughout the celebration. Last year the DJJD committee donated nearly $40,000 directly to charities in the local community who provided services during the celebration. That does not include the more than $150,000 that charities made on their own using the DJJD celebration as a fundraiser. Without the DJJD celebration, these fundraising opportunities would not be available to local non-profit groups and organizations that depend on the funds raised each year during the festival which are ultimately funneled back into the community in many ways. The economic benefits to the local business community are many. Over 150,000 people will travel to Northfield over the five-day festival, staying at local hotels, frequenting local bars and restaurants and shopping in local businesses.
No part of this celebration would be possible without the efforts of hundreds of volunteers who work and plan year-round to produce not only the largest all-volunteer run community festival in the state of Minnesota but also the third-largest community festival in the State.
We hope you will join us during Defeat of Jesse James Days, Sept. 4-8, for some fun and perhaps a little local history lesson as well!
For a full schedule of events, visit our website, djjd.org.