To the editor:
I want to thank the three council members who agreed to include an oath of office to the Charter as part of being sworn in. Too bad it could not have been unanimous; the Charter is our most sacred and most unifying document. The Charter has existed for more than 100 years. It is "the City" defined. As a council member, mayor, I would have no higher allegiance than to the Charter. It begs, nay demands, obedience. It lays out my duties, and commands my service. The Charter is, in Lincoln's words, "…of the people, by the people and for the people".
The Magna Carta, which means the Great Charter, was signed in 1215. In that document, King John agreed that he was not above the law. If I am mayor, I will take that oath, the pledge, the solemn promise, voluntarily and with gusto. All I have to do is agree that I am not above the law — nothing more and nothing less. Easy-peasy.
I won't need a St. Paul attorney telling me what my oath means. If I don't understand, or falter in my oath, I will have seven Northfield Charter Commission members, dedicated, serious, free and well-versed to set me straight. A promise to obey the Charter may not seem like much for four years. But, it is more than the majority is offering you.
David Ludescher
Attorney and candidate for Northfield mayor
This letter is a paid political endorsement.