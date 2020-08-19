To the editor:
All workers, no matter their race, class or location, deserve to be safe and cared for during this pandemic.
On Aug. 12 the GOP-led Senate denied the confirmation of Nancy Leppink, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner who has been standing up for worker protections since last February.
As a small business owner I have appreciated the guidance from Ms. Leppink’s office on how to keep our staff safe. I am appalled that the senators are using this important appointment as a pawn in their ongoing conflict with Gov. Walz over his handling of the pandemic.
We need leaders who will take worker safety seriously, and work with businesses to that end. The election is coming up and we can bring the knowledge of this action to our voting decisions.
Leota Goodney
Northfield