To the editor:
Jon Olson will provide the new, better representation District 20 needs serving the state Senate. Jon’s abilities as a one-time military analyst, and his eagerness to work in a bipartisan manner will produce results. Republican leadership in the Senate and House keep indulging in gamesmanship. They favor blocking legislation, such as a badly needed bonding bill, to try and force unrelated, partisan gains.
Partisanship and foot dragging on policy reforms need to end. These COVID-19 times call for people like DFL candidate Jon Olson who can size up what needs to be done, who seeks to work for the good of all, as his military service has proven, and who is focused on tackling immediate problems along with ones long overdue.
He is dedicated to sustaining family farming, producing meaningful healthcare reforms for all, boosting new jobs in the already fastest growing sector, clean energy, so we address the pressing problem of climate change in ways that spread the benefits among all. His parents both worked in education. He grew up when bipartisan legislatures helped create one of the better state school systems now requiring reform to serve all well. All for one, better Minnesota, and one, Jon Olson, for all.
We can be better off than we were four years ago and make sure our and our brothers’ and sisters’ children have a better future by voting in November for Jon Olson to be our state senator.
Matt Rohn
Northfield