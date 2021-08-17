We’re the OB/GYN providers of Northfield Hospital + Clinics. We strongly recommend vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone who is medically able to be vaccinated.
We recognize that people who are (or want to become) pregnant have specific concerns. Here’s our medical advice on some common questions.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or planning to become pregnant, it is safe for you to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
If you are pregnant now, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Pregnancy increases the risk of severe illness, complications of pregnancy, and even death from COVID-19. Vaccination reduces that risk dramatically. Over 139,562 pregnant people across the U.S. have been vaccinated (as of July 26, per CDC). All evidence shows COVID vaccination is safe during pregnancy.
If you are not pregnant, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible Vaccination protects you and your loved ones. You and your partner do not need to delay getting pregnant after you get a vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccines do not affect fertility. It’s distressing that many young women (and men) have latched onto misinformation that vaccines could affect their ability to have children in the future. That is a scary thought. But it simply is not true. There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines affect fertility. Researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades. That gives us confidence that new vaccines using this proven technology are safe for you today and into your future.
If you are breastfeeding, we recommend that you get vaccinated. You can keep breastfeeding.
When you get vaccinated, the antibodies made by your body may be passed through breastmilk, and help protect your child from the virus.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Vaccination is an essential step to end the pandemic.
COVID-19 remains a serious risk to those who are not vaccinated — especially as the delta variant spreads. More than 100 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated, with no harm to pregnancies, fertility, or breastfeeding. As scientists continue to study the benefits and effects of COVID-19 vaccines, the data continue to reassure us.
You may have other specific questions. Please feel welcome to call any of us: 507-646-1478. We will listen, and share medically sound information so that you can make an informed and confident decision.
NH+C has vaccine available for everyone 12 and older. It is free. There are no charges or out-of-pocket costs. Call 507-646-8019 to schedule your appointment. Learn more at northfieldhospital.org/covid-19-vaccine.