It is truly a challenge to understand the mental gymnastics employed by Senate Republicans who plan to continue their unwavering support for Trump. In all likelihood the impeachment trial will end with an acquittal, but the last three years have illustrated Trump’s unsuitability for office on a cosmic scale.
His closest allies and idols are brutal dictators whose absolute power is one he envies and models. None of his advisors would ever have the courage to tell him that his chummy, ruthless pals are playing him for a fool.
He cares little about the sanctity of our elections, the welfare of suffering children, and the integrity of international treaties.
He turns a blind eye to the sacred beauty of our natural world. By dismantling regulations put in place for our own health and the welfare of the planet, he has hastened the advancement of global warming, and the safety of younger generations.
His refusal to sign the Paris Climate Accord reveals astonishing ignorance and arrogance.
Trump personifies the very definition of a demagogue. His coarse, vulgar and threatening language is meant to be intimidating. Sadly, it only reveals the deep-abiding insecurity of a leader who recognizes his own shortcomings.
Unfortunately, none of these grievous offenses are impeachable, but perhaps they should be. If the Republicans carry forth with their plans for an acquittal, it will be a loud announcement to our friends throughout the world that our democracy does not work, that we are not who we pretend to be, and that any effort we make to undermine corruption elsewhere is nothing short of laughable.
Laurie Cowles
Northfield