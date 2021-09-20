To the editor:
Kudos to the city of Northfield for being spectacular hosts for this fun event! I was there with my adult children and two little grandsons and it truly was an event that had something for everyone of every age! My little guys were awestruck with both the re-enactment of the bank robbery and the parade!! A lot of wide eyes and open mouths!! Happiness overflowed.
I was so impressed at how clean and safe the city was and how welcoming everyone seemed to be! A special note of thanks to the police officer who saw me struggling with my old lady hips and knees on my way back from the reenactment. He so kindly offered me a ride to the car … and I can never thank him enough. This man's kindness will never be forgotten and certainly speaks well for your community.
Congratulations to all who made the event so wonderful and welcoming for all!! A lot of fun memories were made. And we will all be returning next year!!
Ruth Slivken
Chanhassen