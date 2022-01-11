To Editor:
Thank You, I would like to thank the Hockey Community for their recognition of my coaching tenure in Northfield. Their presentation was overwhelming and unexpected.
It was great to see and talk with many former players and others associated with hockey. The well wishes from players, managers and parents that were present were touching. The gifts that were presented to me and Sue are greatly appreciated and will be cherished.
As I stated to the group, it was my privilege to have been given the opportunity to coach the great players that formed the great teams that I was blessed to work with. As a bonus, I met many wonderful young people and their parents.
I was very proud of each individual I talked with to hear of what they were currently doing in life and of what their children were currently doing. I always knew that hockey was important at the time, but the bigger picture was their learning to work hard and contribute to the team. The successes that the former players have achieved in life are incredible. Along with the guidance from their parents, I hope that I had a small part in their development.
Again, from both myself and my wife, I say thank you to all who I was fortunate enough to work with.
John McNamara
Retired hockey coach, Northfield High School