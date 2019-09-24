To the editor:
Dear Northfielders, please use all seven days of the week.
On Thursday, Sept. 19, I could have picked from the following scheduled events in our town.
St. Olaf College was hosting a concert by Cantus, the fabulous male vocal a capella ensemble from Minneapolis. The city introduced its Climate Action Plan to the community with various events around town, including a presentation at the Weitz Center in the evening. At the same time, there was an important celebration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations at The Grand with presentations by community leaders. The Public Library hosted its first of six Thursday evening celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, highlighting the culture and cuisine of Guatemala. In addition, there were the routine, monthly meetings of, e.g., the Rice County DFL, Buddhist meditation at Carleton College, open knitting at the Yarn Store, and I am undoubtedly missing many more gatherings that didn't catch my attention.
This was perhaps a very busy, but not a very unusual Thursday in Northfield.
For some reason, Thursday is the preferred evening for event organizers in town. There is sometimes talk of creating an Northfield calendar in order to avoid such conflicts in scheduling events. I'm not too optimistic about the feasibility of that. There are just so many talented, engaged, creative and energetic Northfielders in our town, and we all want to squeeze our events into a Thursday evening slot.
But, really, what's wrong with Tuesdays? Or even Mondays? Try it next time.
Angelique Dietz
Northfield