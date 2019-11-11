To the editor:
Thank you for your Nov. 8 article on Rep. Angie Craig. We can all appreciate her bipartisan work on health care, education, small business, infrastructure and agriculture.
We are glad to point out that she also voted in support of the amendment to end the 2002 Iraq War Authorization for the Use of Military Force (2002 AUMF). The amendment to end the 2002 AUMF was passed with bipartisan support in the House. It is in the House version of the larger bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, but unfortunately not in the Senate version. A bipartisan team of representatives and senators is now working under pressure to reconcile the House and Senate versions by Thanksgiving.
Rep. Craig was right to vote to repeal this 17-year-old authorization. The 2002 Iraq War AUMF is obsolete. In the end, there were no weapons of mass destruction. Saddam Hussein is dead. The Iraq war has officially ended. So the 2002 authorization is no longer needed. The 2002 AUMF is not being cited to justify any current military action. We need to repeal the 2002 Iraq War AUMF.
Repealing the 2002 AUMF will restore the war-making power to Congress, where the Constitution says it belongs. Because repeal of the 2002 AUMF reaffirms the Constitution, it has earned the support of the Heritage Foundation and Concerned Veterans for America.
As the NDAA negotiations come to a resolution, we need Armed Services Committee Chair Rep. Adam Smith and ranking member Rep. Mac Thornberry to insist that the repeal amendment stay in the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act.
Thank you again to Angie Craig for joining the bipartisan effort to repeal the 2002 Iraq War AUMF.
Pat Johnson, Orick Peterson and Corinne Smith
Northfield