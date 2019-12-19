To the editor:
At this time of year it is difficult — for me — not to reflect on the fact that my original spiritual hero was a person who healed the sick with a towel, who taught that love was the greatest thing of all.
He taught non-judgement and forgiveness. He spoke of peace and kindness towards others. Generosity and grace were His admonishments. He inspired me to treat others as I wish to be treated.
So this time of year I am also sad to see that so many, who claim to follow Him as loved, absolutely fail to embody His teachings. Choosing instead greedy, hateful leaders who preach nationalism, racism, bigotry and violence.
For me now the prayer "God Bless America" takes on a newly profound and potent meaning. So be it.
May all be blessed now.
May love and peace rule our country and our world.
Jon Frasz
Northfield