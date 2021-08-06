To the editor:
Sen. Rich Draheim’s review of the 2021 legislative session left me perplexed about a couple of things. First he talked about the increased funding for education, 80% of which went to the per pupil state aid formula. He hints at some policy shift that takes money out of the “hands of bureaucrats in St. Paul and giving it to the districts directly….”
I thought that’s how it always worked. I would like to know more about this implied change in policy.
In another passage, he writes about the Jobs & Economic Growth Act, which, he implies, thanks to Republicans, did not include any significant tax increase on Minnesota families. My reading of the DFL proposal is that it would have only raised taxes on the top tier of wealthy Minnesotans, those whose household income is more than $1 million. The DFL proposal would have insulated the vast majority of Minnesota families from a hike in taxes. I would like to know how Sen. Draheim squares that circle.
In his opening paragraph, Sen. Draheim celebrates his recommitment to Minnesota. I would like to know what that commitment is. Besides keeping taxes low, I’m not certain what Republicans stand for. They don’t seem to have any ideas about health care, climate change, or societal divisions, or maybe they don’t believe those things matter.
We would all benefit from knowing where Sen. Draheim stands on these issues.
Scott Richardson
Northfield