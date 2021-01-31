Now it is time for those supporters to put up or be quiet.

To the editor:
As I read Kathy Brown Dodds' opinion piece in the Northfield News I was struck by how out of touch with reality she and the Republican party is. It appears to be a response to a former president’s unproven and simply false claim that he was robbed of the presidency in the November election. At least she believes that the assault on our nation’s Capitol was Republican led.
The only reason the outcome was questioned in several states was because of the fomer president, who, with no proof, claimed he won the election handily. He lost by over 7 million votes. He and his believers filed over 50 lawsuits protesting the results and won none of them. Dodds claims this was because of “procedural errors or insufficient evidence.” That is pretty damning. You would think that if there was cheating someone would have actual evidence and produce it in court. That is what court is all about, come with your evidence and let the judge or jury decide. No evidence was ever produced and the outcomes were predictable.
Dodds cites several states that changed their directives on how people could vote. This was all because of COVID-19 and keeping people safe. The Republicans even claimed election fraud in states that Republicans controlled. So naturally those Republicans were persecuted as evil and not trusted. Those people showed concrete evidence that things were on the up and up. They are still threatened and harassed to this day.
Dodds cites 120 fraudulent votes in Minnesota from 2005 to 2012. That works out to 15 fraudulent votes a year. We know that there will always be some fraudulent votes, but history shows that there are very few times that an election is determined by them. Then she goes on to quote a Republican claim that the U.S. Senate election between Norm Coleman and Al Franken was not fair. No Minnesota election has been more scrutinized than that election. If there had been irregularities they would have been spotted and corrected.
The only reason for the attack on our Capitol was because the former president cried out over and over and wouldn’t accept the results of our Democratic vote. He led his supporters down a terrible path.
Now it is time for those supporters to put up or be quiet.
Bill Nelson
Northfield