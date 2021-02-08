To the editor:
In response to Kathy Brown Dodds opinion piece on election fraud and protests, I offer a different perspective. The voting process is always scrutinized during the election cycle. Our states hold power and make their own decisions regarding election law. Even with that scrutiny, fraud has proved to be exceedingly rare. The alternative to our working together to make it more convenient for everyone to vote is to discourage people from voting. This can easily turn into voter suppression. If we accept the rumors and faulty logic and statistics from partisan sources that voting is too risky and the outcome is too uncertain we are headed toward a dictatorship.
I would also point out that convicted felons of all political persuasions in urban and rural areas have driver’s licenses and photo IDs. Currently in Minnesota convicted felons are not allowed to vote until they finish all parts of their felony conviction sentence, which includes parole, probation and restitution.
I encourage people to use their skepticism and look into the issue.
Sara Brice
Northfield