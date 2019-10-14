Vaping is the new fad of the decade, but the effects of vaping are much worse than an unflattering fashion choice.
Advertised as a "healthier alternative" to smoking, vaping has become an epidemic, particularly among youth. Juul, a popular vaping device among teens due to its likeness to a flash drive, can be easily concealed in a classroom setting. Teens believe themselves sneaky as they attempt to hide the evidence of vapor down their shirts or tuck away into some inhabited corner of the school, such as a locker room or bathroom, to get their fix. However, it becomes hard to hide the scent of synthetic mango when users need a fix every hour.
The kids are not all to blame for this epidemic. Smoking has a long history of appearing hip and cool among people of all ages. All the big movie stars smoked, it was fashionable, so what was the harm in it?
Currently, smoking is still positively portrayed in the media. Now, vaping companies entice kids with child-friendly advertising, packaging and flavors. Teens and parents alike receive the message that since vaping does not allegedly contain all the harmful chemicals cigarettes contain, there are no detrimental effects of using.
The vaping epidemic is growing, and alarmingly so. New cases of lung illness associated with vaping seem to surface every day. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “As of September 17, 2019, at 5 p.m., 530 cases of lung injury associated with the use of E-cigarette or vaping products have been reported to CDC from the following states and one U.S. territory: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These numbers may change frequently.”
Among these 530 cases are seven confirmed deaths in California (2), Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and Oregon. All afflicted individuals have reported a history of E-cigarette use, but there is no consistent, identifiable cause of these lung illnesses.
Tobacco 21, also known as T21, is an opportunity to combat the vaping epidemic in Minnesota. T21 raises the age of legal tobacco sale age from 18 to 21 and raises the legal tobacco possession age to 21, including e-cigarettes. The goal of T21 is to limit youth access to tobacco and keep it out of school environments to keep youth safe and allow their brains to mature and fully develop. Presently, over 40 Minnesota cities and counties have raised the tobacco age to 21.
Through the Northfield Alliance for Substance Use Prevention (Northfield ASAP), an exploratory subcommittee is examining how T21 can be implemented into Northfield’s tobacco ordinance. With increased policy change and education, our community can combat this youth vaping epidemic.