Transparency is something I have always championed. Whether it’s at the Capitol, with constituents, in my business, or back at home; transparency has always been something I’ve found vital in everything I do. Here at the end of session, it sometimes feels as though everything has already been decided in the background and not where it matters — in front of the people we came here to represent.
With a fence wrapped around the Capitol for much of the last year and the doors locked to the public, transparency was limited. While allowing people to testify via Zoom and watch committees on YouTube was still an option, it wasn’t the same. It was as if a veil had been placed, marking a stark distinction between what we saw as legislators and what the public saw. It felt as though a disservice was being done to the people who had elected us.
Something beneficial to help combat lack of transparency are the conference committee hearings that we hold near the conclusion of regular sessions in budget years. Conference committees allow us to (literally) lay everything out on the table and allows us to go further in depth in the budget bills from this session. This way we can see what provisions we already have in common with our House counterparts across the street and what we need to be fighting for to get added. While these hearings were also primarily held via Zoom, it’s important to show those that we represent the process towards finalizing our state budget. Laying everything out on the table gives us nowhere to hide and forces both bodies to work to find the best solution to our state budgetary issues.
It’s easy to get wrapped up in the political haze that continues to separate us and not recognize the compromise and good that can come from working together to find some form of common ground. The camaraderie that occurred this year during the four conference committees that I was on only seemed to help meld together both sides and what we all were fighting for — a better Minnesota.