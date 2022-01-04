To the editor:
It was refreshing to hear that the Northfield School District strongly supports the important education equity work of school leaders, teachers, staff, parents, and students. There is both misinformation and disinformation across the country on how we teach about historical and current issues regarding race, class, religion, gender, sexuality, and other identity issues.
We, as faith leaders, support the educational goal of enabling every young person to think critically, evaluate evidence, and draw reasoned conclusions. These skills are vital to our community, nation, and world—and to our religious traditions. Education encourages students to dig deeper to understand themselves and our world. Our faith traditions teach us that honesty in addressing the most difficult chapters in our past are essential to whole communities in the future. Our children must have the tools and guidance to face and understand our past and present to create a better future for all.
Our faith traditions also call us to love and care for others, no matter what they look like or where they come from. Honestly examining the past and present can help our children develop the values of empathy, integrity, and courage so needed in our world today. Our community and nation are changing rapidly, and we understand how jarring that change can be. But we believe every person is called to help shape a more just and inclusive world. We urge members of our community to support the district’s vision to “prepare every student for lifelong success” and continue to participate in respectful dialogue to strengthen our Northfield schools and community.
Signed by these community faith leaders,
Rev. Carolyn Fure-Slocum
Rev. Pam Fickenscher
Rev. Jerad Morey
Rev. Drew Yackel
Rev. Inger Hanson
Rev. David Weeks
Rev. Clark K. Cary
Rev. John Brown
Corinne Smith
Rev. Michael Mandsager
Rev. Neale C. Thompson
Pastor Abe Johnson
Rev. Lauren Baske Davis
Rev. Jonathan Davis
Rev. Cindy Maddox
Rev. Sara Smalley
Pastor Susan Quinnell
Chaplain Theresa Henry
Rev. Keith Homstad
Rob Ryden
Rabbi Shosh Dworsky
Rev. Gayle Mardene Marsh
